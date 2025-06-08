Cyber Police Kashmir warns against spread of misinformation; legal action to be taken

Cyber Police Kashmir has issued a stern warning against the deliberate circulation of false and unverified information by certain media outlets and individuals on social media platforms, terming it an intentional effort to incite unrest and disturb public peace.

In an official statement, Cyber Police Kashmir said “It has come to our attention that some individuals and media platforms are engaged in spreading fake news and misinformation with malicious intent. Such acts are aimed at provoking unrest and disturbing public order.”

The statement further emphasized that legal proceedings will be initiated against those found involved in such activities under relevant sections of the law.

“We caution all social media users, citizens, and media outlets to refrain from sharing unverified and sensitive content. Falling prey to false propaganda can have serious consequences. We urge everyone to verify facts before posting or forwarding any information that may jeopardize public peace and harmony,”* the Cyber Police Kashmir added.

The department reiterated its commitment to safeguarding digital integrity and maintaining law and order in the region, while also urging the public to report any suspicious or provocative content to authorities promptly.