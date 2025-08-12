BreakingKashmir

Cyber Police Budgam recovers & saves Rs over 51 lakhs and returns 29 smartphones to rightful owners 

RK Online Desk
The Cyber Police of Budgam have achieved significant success in tackling online financial fraud, recovered ₹11,41233 and prevented/saved an additional loss of ₹40,32499 from fraudsters. The recoveries were made in response to various complaints of fraudulent bank transactions.

In a parallel achievement, Cyber Police Budgam traced and recovered twenty-nine (29) missing smartphones of various makes and models, worth lakhs of rupees, through the CEIR portal, and promptly returned them to their rightful owners.

Under the guidance of SSP Budgam Nikhil Borkar (IPS), the Cyber Police continues to assist citizens with technological issues, address online frauds reported via the NCRP portal, and run awareness campaigns to educate the public on emerging cyber threats. Citizens are advised not to share bank details, OTPs, or sensitive personal information with anyone and promptly report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or through the Cyber Crime helpline 1930.

The public has widely appreciated the efforts of Cyber Police Budgam in safeguarding both finances and property.

