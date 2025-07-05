Cyber misuse won’t be tolerated: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar, July 04: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, V.K. Birdi, on Thursday issued a stern warning to cyber criminals, asserting that anyone found misusing online platforms to spread misinformation, incite unrest, or disrupt public order will face strict legal action.

Speaking to reporters, Birdi expressed deep concern over the increasing misuse of digital platforms for rumour-mongering, online fraud, and circulation of inflammatory content. He said that such activities pose a serious threat to peace, communal harmony, and public safety in the region.

“Anyone found attempting to disrupt public order or incite unrest through digital means will be dealt with sternly under the law,” he said, urging the public, especially the youth, to use social media responsibly and avoid forwarding unverified content.

The IGP said that Kashmir’s dedicated Cyber Police wing has been actively responding to complaints and has successfully cracked several cases of cyber fraud, identity theft, and digital impersonation.

“A robust Cyber Police infrastructure is in place. Our cyber units are working round the clock and acting swiftly on complaints received from the public,” he said.

In addition to addressing cybercrime, IGP Birdi also spoke on the security arrangements in place for the ongoing Muharram observances. He said that comprehensive measures were taken to ensure the 8th Muharram processions pass off peacefully across the Valley.

“All necessary security arrangements have been put in place to facilitate the Muharram processions smoothly and peacefully. Traffic advisories are being issued to streamline traffic,” he said.