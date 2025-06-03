BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Current normalcy will pave the way for return of Kashmiri Pandits: BJP’s Sunil Sharma

Agencies
Leader of the Opposition, Sunil Sharma, on Tuesday said that the ongoing stability and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir will pave the way for the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the valley.

Sunil Sharma said Jammu and Kashmir had long suffered from separatism, terrorism, stone-pelting, and chaos. “But today, there are no separatist-sponsored shutdowns, he said.

The glorification of terrorist funerals has stopped, and common people are living without fear. This marks a major shift towards peace and will pave the way for the return of Kashmiri Pandits,” he said.

He also said that over the period of time efforts have been made especially under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate the dignified resettlement of the Kashmiri Pandit community in the valley.

“I believe that very soon, we will witness the return of the Kashmiri Pandit community in their homeland,” Sharma stated.

Reacting to Mehbooba Mufti’s recent statements about the release of youth imprisoned, Sharma said, “If Mehbooba Mufti truly wants those prisoners released, then she should take their place in jail. They are in prison because of her instigating speeches. She should accept this and take responsibility.”

The Mata Kheer Bhawani is deeply revered by the Kashmiri community as a divine protector of the valley as it is being worshipped for bringing peace and happiness to the people here, he added. (KNS)

