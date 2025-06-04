CUK organises social service camp for devotees at Mela Kheer Bhawani

Ganderbal, June 30: The Directorate of Students Welfare (DSW) in association with the National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit and Health Centre, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised a social service and health camp for the devotees attending the Mela Kheer Bhawani here on Tuesday.

Scores of devotees including men, women and children, who had come from different corners of the Valley and other parts of the country, visited the camp and consumed the refreshments served by the volunteers, faculty members, DSW and NSS staff and other officials of the varsity. The devotees expressed gratitude to the CUK staffers for serving the refreshments during the day-long Mela.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath, said the camp aimed to provide essential support and assistance to the devotees participating in the Yatra, ensuring a smooth pilgrimage experience. He hailed the volunteers and other staff members of the university for participating in the camp and providing refreshments to the devotees. He said the university has been conducting such camps regularly and offering its services during the annual Mela since its establishment in the Ganderbal district.

Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar also complimented the staff and volunteers for providing refreshment to the devotees.

Dean DSW, Prof. Irfan Aalam, said that such initiatives instil a deep sense of civic duty and cultural empathy among the students.