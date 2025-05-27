CUK opens admission for PG programmes

Ganderbal, May 26: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) has announced the commencement of the admission process for its Post-Graduate (PG) programmes for the academic session 2025. The candidates who have appeared in the CUET-PG-2025 and wish to seek admission to any of the University’s PG courses are invited to register online.

The online registration portal will be active from 20th May 2025 (3:00 PM) to 10th June 2025 and the admissions will be strictly based on CUET-PG-2025 scores/merit.

Interested applicants can access the registration link and complete details on the University’s dedicated admission portal: https://cukashmircuet.samarth.edu.in/pg/

The PG Programmes include M.A. in English, Mass Communication & Journalism, Economics, Urdu, Political Science, Islamic Studies, Master of Laws (LLM), Master of Commerce (M.Com), Master of Education (M.Ed.), Master of Physical Education (M.P.Ed.), M.Sc. in Zoology, Biotechnology, Physics, Mathematics, Botany, Chemistry (Lateral Entry options available where specified), Integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed.

Candidates must ensure that the programme preferences selected during registration align with those indicated in their CUET-PG-2025 application.

For further queries, applicants may contact the Directorate of Admissions at +91 7889593153 during office hours (10:00 AM – 5:00 PM) or can check the university website www.cukashmir.ac.in.