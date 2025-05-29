Kashmir

CUK opens admission for PG programmes

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Ganderbal, May 28: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) has announced the commencement of the admission process for its Post-Graduate (PG) programmes for the academic session 2025. The candidates who have appeared in the CUET-PG-2025 and wish to seek admission to any of the University’s PG courses are invited to register online.

The online registration portal will be active from 20th May 2025 (3:00 PM) to 10th June 2025 and the admissions will be strictly based on CUET-PG-2025 scores/merit.

Interested applicants can access the registration link and complete details on the University’s dedicated admission portal: https://cukashmircuet.samarth.edu.in/pg/

The PG Programmes include M.A. in English, Mass Communication & Journalism, Economics, Urdu, Political Science, Islamic Studies, Master of Laws (LLM), Master of Commerce (M.Com), Master of Education (M.Ed.), Master of Physical Education (M.P.Ed.), M.Sc. in Zoology, Biotechnology, Physics, Mathematics, Botany, Chemistry (Lateral Entry options available where specified), Integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed.

Candidates must ensure that the programme preferences selected during registration align with those indicated in their CUET-PG-2025 application.

For further queries, applicants may contact the Directorate of Admissions at +91 7889593153 during office hours (10:00 AM – 5:00 PM) or can check the university website www.cukashmir.ac.in.

 

CS Mehta releases rankings of Blocks under ABDP
JKPCC celebrates Rashtriya Ekta Devas, JK UT Foundation Day
Bhartiya Bhasha Utsav-2024: VC CUK launches ‘my language, my signature’ campaign
Kashmiri medico awarded UEMS accredited certification in Endocrinology
Northern Rly announces timings, 2 services proposed, expected to enhance connectivity
Share This Article
Previous Article  Actor Huma Qureshi visits Suchetgarh, vows to inspire more artists to visit J&K
Next Article IUST partners with government for building safer J&K
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Tourism comes to grind halt in Sonamarg after Pahalgam terror attack
Kashmir
SKUAST-K to establish advanced reproductive biotechnology centre to enhance animal breeding
Kashmir
DC calls for intensified action against drug abuse at NCORD review in Gbl
Kashmir
Shikara operators continue to ignore mandatory safety protocols
City