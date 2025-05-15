CUK extends application deadline for faculty positions

Kashmir

Ganderbal, May 13: Central University of Kashmir (CUKashmir) has extended the last date for submission of online application forms for the posts of Professors and Associate Professors, advertised Vide Notification Nos. 06 and 07 of 2025, respectively, dated April 11, 2025.
The new deadline for submitting the online application is May 19, 2025, while the last date for submitting the downloaded application form along with annexures is May 26, 2025.
Interested candidates can access the detailed notifications and apply through the official university website: www.cukashmir.ac.in.

