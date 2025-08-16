CUK celebrates I- Day, VC hoists tricolor

Ganderbal, Aug 15: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) celebrated the 79th Independence Day of the country with enthusiasm and fervour with Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath, hoisting the National Flag at Tulmulla Campus here on Friday.According to a statement issued here, the flag hoisting was followed by an address by Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath to the university community, urging students, faculty, and staff to contribute proactively towards building a self-reliant and progressive India.Congratulating the staff and the people of the country on the Independence Day, Prof. A Ravinder Nath in his address, asked the students to be active partners in knowledge creation and forefront of academic, research, and community engagement activities. “Academics are not just meant to nurture leaders with social responsibility, but also to create new knowledge through research that can empower the nation’s economy,” he remarked. Highlighting the transformative impact of emerging technologies, especially Artificial Intelligence, Prof. A Ravinder Nath advised students to look beyond the service sector and focus on manufacturing and agriculture to enhance employment opportunities.Calling for a stronger focus on research, national mission mandates, and institutional branding, Prof. A Ravinder Nath expressed his aspiration for CUKashmir to feature prominently on the National Portal for academic excellence, rankings, and accreditations. Acknowledging that the university is still in its formative stage, he stressed the importance of converting challenges into opportunities through innovative thinking and proactive student engagement.“Every stakeholder of this institution—students, faculty, and staff—must take ownership of its growth, reputation, and contribution to the nation,” he asserted. He lauded the initiatives like Har Ghar Tiranga and the activities conducted at CUK over the past two weeks, which, he said, had instilled a renewed sense of purpose and national pride.CUKashmir Vice-Chancellor, encouraged students to explore government portals such as Viksit Bharat, Swachh Bharat, and My Bharat, highlighting opportunities like the Aspiring Leadership Program offered by Harvard Business School for first-generation learners. “I want to see at least one or two students from CUKashmir represent at Harvard next year,” he said, urging faculty members to mentor and guide students in seizing such opportunities.