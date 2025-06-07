CTTIK thanks PM Modi for inaugurating Vande Bharat on Katra–Srinagar line

Katra, June 06: The Chamber of Tourism, Trade and Industry Katra (CTTIK) Friday extended heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating and flagging off the much-anticipated Vande Bharat Express on the Katra–Srinagar railway line. This significant milestone is hailed as a transformative development for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, promising enhanced connectivity, economic growth, and spiritual resurgence.

In addition to launching the Vande Bharat service, the Prime Minister also inaugurated two of India’s most remarkable engineering feats: the Chenab Rail Bridge — the world’s highest railway arch bridge — and the Anji Bridge, the nation’s first cable-stayed railway bridge. Both structures, located in the Reasi district along the Katra–Srinagar route, have been described by CTTIK as future global tourist attractions and symbols of India’s infrastructure prowess. In an official statement, Raj Kumar Padha, President of CTTIK, said the rail connectivity to Srinagar would be a game changer for pilgrimage and spiritual tourism, particularly benefiting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi devotees. “The new rail link will not only strengthen Katra’s role as a spiritual hub but also open avenues for trade and tourism across the region,” he said. Padha noted that seamless movement of passengers and goods will accelerate business growth, especially in sectors such as hospitality, retail, and logistics. He added that the re-duction in travel time and enhanced accessibility is expected to bring a significant uptick in pilgrim footfall. The Chamber also expressed immense pride in the Indian engineers and technical workforce who made these engineering achievements possible despite challenging terrain and weather condi-tions. Padha said, “This infrastructure reflects a visionary model of inclusive development. The local business community is both proud and prepared to harness the fresh opportunities this develop-ment brings.” The inauguration of the Katra–Srinagar rail link and associated bridges marks a new chapter in Jammu and Kashmir’s integration with India’s fast-expanding high-speed rail network — one that promises to unlock untapped potential and connect the region like never before.