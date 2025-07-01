CS visits Yatri Niwas, reviews final arrangements for Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2025

Ahead of commencement of the annual Shri Amarnathji Yatra from July 3, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo today undertook a comprehensive visit to Yatri Niwas, Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu to take stock of the final arrangements being made by various departments for smooth and secure conduct of the pilgrimage.

Accompanied by the senior civil and police officers, the Chief Secretary inspected all key facilities at the Yatri Niwas, one of the pivotal base camps in Jammu for the devotees.

Those present during the visit included Divisional Commissioner Jammu; IGP, Jammu; IG, Traffic; Deputy Commissioner, Jammu; SSP Traffic (City); Commissioner, JMC; MD, JPDCL; Director, Information; Chief Engineers of Jal Shakti and PWD besides representatives from various security agencies and other concerned departments.

During his walkthrough of the facility, the Chief Secretary took a detailed assessment of the arrangements ranging from accommodation, sanitation and power supply to security and registration counters. He asked for increasing the number of registration counters to ease the process for the incoming pilgrims and minimize waiting times.

The Chief Secretary also reviewed functioning of the dedicated control room set up to monitor yatra-related activities round-the-clock.

Highlighting the significance of seamless inter-departmental coordination, he later chaired a high-level meeting of officers. He stressed the importance of ensuring a glitch-free and safe experience for the pilgrims during the entire 38-day yatra period. He expressed satisfaction over the meticulous efforts of all the departments. He expressed confidence that the arrangements would offer pilgrims a comfortable and spiritually enriching journey.

Dulloo remarked that every department has worked with utmost dedication to create a conducive environment for the pilgrims. He further observed that our goal is not only to ensure their safety and comfort but also to leave them with a memorable experience that they can carry home with joy.

He also directed the Information Department to run a targeted communication campaign across the social and mass media platforms to provide real-time updates on weather, traffic and yatra advisories. The campaign will also help allay any doubts or apprehensions among the devotees and encourage confident participation in the sacred pilgrimage.

Earlier, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar briefed the Chief Secretary about the upgraded infrastructure and support services put in place this year. He informed that boarding, lodging, power, water supply, sanitation and fire safety services have been significantly enhanced compared to previous years.

IGP, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti, also gave a comprehensive overview of the multi-layered security grid and traffic management plan developed in coordination with other security forces. He assured that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure a safe, peaceful and well-regulated yatra this year as well.