CS visits Pediatric & Orthopedic health facilities in Srinagar

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 23: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today conducted a detailed inspection of two premier healthcare institutions in Srinagar – the 500-Bedded Government Children Hospital, Bemina, and the Bone & Joint Hospital, Barzulla.

He was accompanied by Secretary, Health & Medical Education Department, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah; Principal, Government Medical College Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Iffat Hassan Shah; and Administrator, Associated Hospitals GMC Srinagar, Mohammad Ashraf Hakaak.

At the Children Hospital, Bemina, the Chief Secretary took an extensive round of various sections including the NICU, PICU, Dialysis Centre, Pediatric Super-specialty wards, and Pediatric Surgery theatre. He interacted with faculty members and reviewed the advanced medical care being provided under 16 newly established pediatric super-specialties.

The Chief Secretary was briefed about the hospital’s functioning, patient footfall, referral system, and diagnostic facilities. He directed the Roads & Buildings Department to fast-track construction of the upcoming Diagnostic Block, which will house CT, MRI, and Digital Radiography facilities, along with provisions for vertical expansion by three additional floors to accommodate more super-specialty services.

A detailed presentation showcased the working of critical departments including Pediatric Surgery, Nephrology, Hematology, Ophthalmology, Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Pulmonology, Microbiology, and Radiology. Appreciating the hospital’s role in significantly reducing Neonatal Mortality Rate (NMR) and Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) to levels below the national average, the Chief Secretary stressed on the need to set new milestones for further growth, consolidation, and expansion of services.

He also expressed satisfaction over the fellowship programmes initiated in Pediatric Neonatology and Neurology, and the proposed fellowship in Pediatric Nephrology. It was further informed that MD seats in General Pediatrics will be enhanced from 17 to 21.

Later, at the Bone & Joint Hospital, Barzulla, the Chief Secretary inspected patient care facilities and took a comprehensive round of the newly inaugurated 160-bedded hospital block. He assessed the availability and utilization of facilities and emphasized the importance of ensuring quality orthopedic care for patients across the Kashmir Valley.

He further observed that the enhanced bed capacity, OTs and other infrastructure should proportionately enhance the patient care and treatment up to the satisfaction of all seeking treatment at this tertiary care hospital of the valley.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthen healthcare infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir. He underlined that the administration is focused on expanding specialized medical services, upgrading facilities, and ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare for all of the citizens.