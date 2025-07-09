CS visits Nunwan, Chandanwadi Base Camps to assess Yatra arrangements

Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today visited the Nunwan Base Camp at Pahalgam to review the arrangements made for the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025.

He chaired a high-level meeting with senior officers of the civil administration, police, security forces, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) and other line departments to assess the facilities being provided to the pilgrims for ensuring their yatra in a seamless manner.

During the review meeting, the Chief Secretary was given a comprehensive briefing on various aspects of Yatra management including accommodation facilities, tent arrangements, water supply, power supply, health care services, sanitation measures and other essential logistics. It was informed that round-the-clock monitoring mechanisms have been established to ensure uninterrupted services and promptly address any emergent issues faced by the pilgrims.

The Chief Secretary took a detailed review of the security protocols, including the deployment of personnel, surveillance measures and technology-based interventions such as facial recognition systems, CCTV surveillance and integrated control rooms for real-time coordination. He laid emphasis on multi-tier security arrangements for safety of the devotees.

Following the review, Dulloo conducted an extensive inspection of the Nunwan Base Camp. He interacted with a cross-section of stakeholders including pilgrims, medical and paramedical staff, officials from various departments, service providers and langar sevadars. He took first-hand stock of the facilities on the ground and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

The Chief Secretary appreciated the collective efforts of all the departments and agencies and urged them to continue working with the same commitment to ensure the safe, smooth and successful conduct of the Yatra.

The pilgrims also expressed their satisfaction with the overall arrangements and commended the administration for its dedicated and proactive approach in facilitating the sacred pilgrimage.

Later, the Chief Secretary visited the Chandanwadi Camp, where he inspected the medical facilities, availability of emergency response systems and preparedness for high-altitude health emergencies. He interacted with the health officials and directed them to ensure adequate deployment of medical staff, ambulances and medicines to cater to the needs of pilgrims traversing this critical point of the Yatra route.

The Chief Secretary was accompanied by the District Magistrate, Anantnag, S. F. Hamid; Senior Superintendent of Police, Amrit Pal Singh; Camp Directors and senior officers of Civil Administration, Police Department, SASB and others.