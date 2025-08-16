CS visits Chisoti, assures comprehensive relief and rehabilitation measures

PADDAR, AUGUST 16: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today visited Chisoti village of Paddar in Kishtwar district to take stock of the situation in the aftermath of the recent cloudburst.

Senior officers including the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; IGP, Jammu; DC, Kishtwar; SSP, Kishtwar and other concerned officers accompanied the Chief Secretary during this visit.

During the visit, the Chief Secretary reviewed the extent of damage to habitations and infrastructure, besides interacting with affected families, local officials, and rescue teams engaged in relief and restoration efforts.

He held intense deliberations with the rescue teams of NDRF, SDRF, local police and security forces there about the kind of measures taken so far. He also took this occasion to talk to local people about the relief operations, health facilities and others being extended to them post this disaster.

The Chief Secretary issued instant instructions for ensuring immediate relief measures, proper rehabilitation of affected families, and early restoration of essential services in the area. He called upon all line departments to work in close coordination to ensure timely response and minimize inconvenience to the public. He impressed upon the Divisional and district administrations to closely monitor the progress and simultaneously inform him about the same on daily basis.

Reassuring the local population, the Chief Secretary affirmed that the government is fully committed to extending every possible support for relief and recovery operations. He directed the concerned authorities to remain vigilant and proactive in addressing the needs of the affected communities.