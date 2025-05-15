CS takes stock of relief efforts in Jammu’s border areas post shelling

Jammu, May 14: In a move aimed at assessing the ground situation and ensuring the well-being of affected populace, Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today visited the border subdivisions of Akhnoor and Khour, that had witnessed unrelenting cross border shelling over the past few days.

Accompanying the Chief Secretary were Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar; Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, along with other senior officials from the local administration.

The Chief Secretary inspected the local Higher Secondary Schools of Sohal and Bhalwal Brahamna in Subdivision Akhnoor, which had been converted into temporary shelters for the residents displaced due to cross border shelling. He interacted with the affected families to assess their concerns and issues. He reviewed the arrangements made for their stay, including the provision of food, water and power supply.

CS also assessed the medical facilities available to the sheltered villagers. He took note of the adequacy of medical aid being provided to the inmates. He directed the health officials to enhance medical services, ensuring that these distressed families receive proper treatment without the need to travel elsewhere.

While interacting with the inmates, the Chief Secretary sought feedback regarding the arrangements. He instructed the local administration to remain in constant touch with the affected people, ensuring their needs are met without any disruption.

Later, the Chief Secretary toured the villages impacted by the shelling, inspecting the damage inflicted upon the residential houses and public infrastructure. He asked the administration to promptly assess the damages and initiate relief measures for the affected population. He also emphasised the need for long-term safety measures, including construction of community bunkers, to safeguard the residents from future incidents.

The Chief Secretary reiterated the government’s commitment towards supporting the border residents and ensuring their safety and well-being amidst such challenging circumstances.