CS reviews readiness for the launch of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 01: In a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo to review the preparedness for the nationwide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign 2025’, scheduled from 2nd to 15th August as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Culture; Commissioner Secretary, GAD; Administrative Secretaries; Senior Police functionaries and several Heads of Departments.

The Chief Secretary emphasized the need to make this campaign a mass movement, urging departments to ensure widespread participation across urban and rural regions.

He called for involving school children, youth, and citizens from all walks of life to strengthen the message of national pride, unity, and patriotic consciousness.

Following the remarkable success of the campaign over the last three years, this year’s edition aims to deepen its impact through community-led, culturally enriched activities that will be held across panchayats, urban wards, educational institutions, and key public spaces throughout J&K.

During this meeting the Principal Secretary, Culture, Brij Mohan Sharma revealed that the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga 2025’ campaign will be carried out in three distinct phases between 2nd and 15th August, ensuring broad-based public participation across the UT.

The initial phase scheduled from 2nd–8th of August aims at creating awareness through creative initiatives. It was revealed that as part of this phase educational institutions and public spaces will be adorned with Tiranga-themed wall paintings, murals, and rangoli art. Exhibitions curated by the Ministry of Culture will be displayed in schools and government offices.

The second phase to be held between 9th–12th August will centre on mass mobilisation and celebration. Grand cultural festivals (Tiranga Mahotsavs) and melas will be organised, highlighting local arts, crafts, and products, especially those by Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in Tricolour themes.

This phase will also witness bike and cycle rallies, youth parades, and community Tiranga Yatras aimed at enhancing public involvement. Markets and public areas will be decorated, and the distribution of National Flags will be facilitated primarily through SHGs.

The final phase to be celebrated between 13th–15th August will witness flag hoisting ceremonies, and illuminations of key government buildings, institutions, and public landmarks. Major flag hoisting events are scheduled in Srinagar and Jammu. Citizens will also be encouraged to participate in the popular ‘Selfie with Tiranga’ campaign, uploading their photos with the National Flag on the designated online portal.

About the salient features of this campaign, it was revealed that over 15 lakh National Flags are set to be distributed across the UT besides a dedicated digital portal will facilitate real-time monitoring and event reporting.

This year, the campaign highlights creative grassroots participation through art, music, traditional crafts, and cultural expression reinforcing the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.” In its true spirit.