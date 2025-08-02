CS reviews e-governance initiatives, calls for enhancing grievance redressal portals

Srinagar, Aug 01: Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Friday chaired a meeting to assess the functioning and efficacy of the Department of Public Grievances (DoPG) in addressing the citizens’ issues through the ‘JK Samadhan’ and CPGRAMS portals.The meeting was attended by all the Administrative Secretaries and senior functionaries of the Department, while Deputy Commissioners from across the Union Territory participated virtually.During the meeting, the Chief Secretary closely examined the upgrades underway on the JK Samadhan portal aimed at making it more user-friendly and efficient in grievance resolution. A detailed district-wise and department-wise performance audit was undertaken to assess the grievance disposal timelines and effectiveness.Emphasising the importance of outreach, the Chief Secretary called for enhancing public participation in the system, noting that with around 21 lakh households in J&K, there exists a scope to take citizen registrations close to 20 lakh. He directed the DoPG to make the portal’s dashboard more insightful and analytical, capable of reflecting real-time grievance flow, response time at each administrative level and citizen feedback on grievance closure.Administrative Secretaries and Deputy Commissioners were invited to offer suggestions for making the system more impactful and easier to navigate.The Chief Secretary directed the DoPG to incorporate all such inputs into the next version of the portal before the subsequent review.Secretary, DoPG, Niraj Kumar, informed the meeting that 13,73,252 citizens had registered on JK Samadhan, submitting 77,810 grievances, of which 62,370 had been resolved.On the CPGRAMS platform, he informed that out of the 9,022 grievances registered on this portal, 5,628 have been resolved and 3,394 are currently under process.Later, chairing a separate meeting to review the implementation of the J&K Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA), the Chief Secretary called for the creation of a dedicated portal to monitor time-series data of service requests submitted under the Act. He underlined that the portal should offer detailed insights into application processing times by the officers, enabling the administration to identify habitual delays and ensure greater accountability.The Chief Secretary directed the General Administration Department (GAD) to establish a dedicated cell for the planning, development, and monitoring of this portal. He also emphasised that the new PSGA portal should be seamlessly integrated with the existing Single Window System (SWS) within a strict timeline of two months.Commissioner Secretary, GAD, M. Raju, apprised the meeting of the current status of PSGA-covered services and proposed measures to strengthen their implementation. He stressed the need for making service delivery outcome-driven and citizen-centric, in line with the objectives of the Act.