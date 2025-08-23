CS reviews development works in Budgam; assures district’s economic transformation

BUDGAM, AUGUST 23: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today visited Budgam to take stock of progress on various ongoing developmental works and flagship schemes undertaken by different departments in the district.

He assured all possible help in uplifting the economy of Budgam through timely project completion, saturation of welfare schemes and effective implementation of developmental programmes.

Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, presented sector-wise detailed report on the District Capex Budget 2024–25 and 2025–26, financial and physical progress on works, status of languishing projects and other flagship programmes.

The Chief Secretary stressed that all schemes whether Centrally Sponsored or UT Capex must be implemented in letter and spirit to yield real benefits for the people. He directed the concerned departments to achieve 100 percent coverage of all eligible beneficiaries so that no one is left out.

Underscoring the need for accountability and grassroots presence, the Chief Secretary instructed the officers to frequently undertake field inspections to assess the real-time status of schemes and projects, ensuring that maximum benefits reach the targeted beneficiaries. He directed the executing agencies to strictly adhere to timelines and expedite the pace of ongoing projects.

The Chief Secretary asked the Agriculture Department to enhance production of exotic crops and vegetables besides ensuring proper functioning of Kissan Khidmat Ghars(KKGs) and expanding the Kisan Credit Card coverage.

He asked the Sheep and Animal husbandry departments to boost mutton and poultry production. He also asked the horticulture department for providing proper guidance to the orchardist for maximum benefits.

The Chief Secretary directed the agriculture and allied departments for ensuring stronger coordination to reap maximum output under HADP. He asked the FCS&CA to strengthen the PDS distribution across the district.

The Employment Department was tasked with scaling up training programmes under Mumkin, Tejaswini and Mission YUVA. The GM DIC was directed to support the unemployed youth in establishing units.

The RDD was asked to expedite the completion of PMAY houses and enforce door-to-door waste segregation in coordination with PRIs. The Education authorities were told to rationalize the teaching staff and ensure functional toilets and drinking water facilities in schools.

While reviewing PMGSY, PWD and Jal Jeevan Mission works, the Chief Secretary directed the concerned to complete the projects within set deadlines.

Atal Dulloo also instructed the departments to identify the pending works under earlier schemes and finish them without delay.

Emphasizing tourism promotion, the Chief Secretary called for development of Doodhpathri, Tosamaidan and Yousmarg with proper sanitation, hutments, cafeterias and visitor amenities to enhance the tourist experience. He also stressed on convergence of MGNREGA with other schemes to provide sustainable employment and create durable rural assets.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary interacted with the beneficiaries of welfare schemes. He distributed approval certificates for dairy, mushroom, apiculture, embroidery and agriculture units besides handing over keys of subsidized tractors and farm machinery to them at DC office complex Budgam.

Later, the Chief Secretary, accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner, inspected three major infrastructure projects including 125-bedded District Hospital Budgam, 100-bedded Critical Care Unit at Reshipora and Transit accommodation for the Kashmiri Migrants at Kakanmaran Budgam. He directed the concerned agencies to expedite work and ensure timely completion.

The Chief Secretary reiterated that the government is committed towards uplifting Budgam’s economy through proper implementation of schemes, timely completion of projects, promotion of agriculture and tourism besides creation of new employment opportunities.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner to regularly monitor all developmental works, obtain daily feedback from district officers and ensure strict adherence to timelines.

The review meeting was attended by heads of Agriculture, Horticulture, Education, Health, RDD, Animal & Sheep Husbandry, Employment, Industries, Command Area Development, PWD, PMGSY, Jal Shakti, KPDCL and other district and sectoral officers.