CS offers condolences to SSP’s family

Jammu, Aug 04: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today paid a visit to RN Chopra Nursing Home, Jammu, to enquire about the health and well-being of six individuals who sustained injuries in the tragic landslip that struck Reasi district on Friday, August 1.

The devastating incident claimed the lives of Rajinder Singh, a JKAS officer and the serving Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Ramnagar and his young son, leaving the entire administration and community in profound grief.

During his visit to the hospital, the Chief Secretary interacted with each of the injured persons, closely monitoring their recovery progress. He assured them of all possible medical support and care from the government. He also issued instructions to the hospital authorities to ensure the best possible treatment, compassion and complete cooperation is extended to the admitted victims so that they recover fully at the earliest.

Expressing his concern and sympathy, he reiterated the administration’s commitment to stand by the affected families during this difficult time. He emphasized that every step will be taken to facilitate their swift recovery and discharge from the hospital.

Later, the Chief Secretary visited the residence of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Udhampur, Amod Ashok Nagpure, to offer his heartfelt condolences on the untimely and tragic demise of his young daughter.

While extending his sympathies to the grieving family, the Chief Secretary expressed deep sorrow over the irreparable loss and conveyed his prayers for eternal peace to the departed soul. He stood in solidarity with the family, offering words of strength, courage and comfort as they are navigating through this profound personal tragedy.