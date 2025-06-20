CS inaugurates patient care projects at SKIMS Soura

Srinagar, June 19: Chief Secretary, Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, Atal Dulloo on Thursday

inaugurated and commissioned a series of key patient care projects at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura reaffirming the government’s commitment to advancing tertiary healthcare services in the region.

At the major tertiary care hospital, the Chief Secretary inaugurated New Paying Wards,

Lifts in the Private Ward, Bone Marrow Transplant Unit, Upgraded Private Ward, Modern Washroom Complex and Attendant Inn Facility.

In his address, Atal Dulloo applauded SKIMS for its exceptional service, calling it a highly reputed and top-tier institute recognized for quality healthcare.

He appreciated the timely completion of several impactful projects as per laid out roadmap and lauded the commitment of its Director.

Dulloo emphasized the government’s continued support and outlined a clear vision for SKIMS, highlighting the many key areas of focus.

He stressed how to deliver extraordinary healthcare services by fully utilizing the potential of faculty and staff and maintaining uncompromising standards in patient care and service quality.

The CS focused on expanding SKIMS with a committed and hardworking team, supporting its growth as a premier healthcare institution.

During his address, he laid emphasis to develop centres of excellence in various domains of patient care and medical research to produce highly skilled and professionally trained medical manpower.

He also reinforced SKIMS’ role as a mentoring institution for medical colleges and hospitals across Jammu & Kashmir.

The CS said also focussed on implementation of Director SKIMS’s patient care improvement roadmap with full government backing.

The CS was warmly received by Prof. M. Ashraf Ganie, Director SKIMS & EOSG, in presence of Prof. Fazal Q. Parray, Principal SKIMS Medical College, Sajad Naqib, Chief Engineer PWD (R&B) Central Kashmir, Er. Bodh Raj, Engineer Mechanical & Hospital Directorate Kashmir, and senior faculty including Medical Superintendent Dr. Farooq A. Jan , Prof. Jaswinder Singh, Department of Gastroenterology and HOD Hospital Administration Dr. G. H Yatoo & other staff of the Institute.

Director SKIMS, Prof. M. Ashraf Ganie, presented an overview of the Institute’s achievements, including recent infrastructure expansion, procurement of high-end medical equipment, and effective utilization of hospital funds all of which have been completed in record time to enhance patient-centric services.

He also thanked the Chief Secretary for his valuable visit, guidance, and sustained support, stating that the encouragement from top leadership further energizes SKIMS in its mission to serve people with excellence and innovation.