CS for health awareness, school safety audits in flood-hit areas

Jammu, Sept 04: Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Thursday chaired two separate meetings with Administrative Secretaries, which were also attended by the concerned Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of the districts, to review the situation in flood-affected areas and assess the progress of ongoing restoration efforts.

During the meetings, the Chief Secretary took a detailed appraisal of the damage caused to public infrastructure, including roads, bridges, schools, and other essential facilities. He reviewed the availability of basic civic amenities such as power, drinking water, and sanitation services in the affected regions.

Dulloo directed the Health Department to intensify awareness campaigns on potential health hazards in flood-hit areas and to organise special health camps to safeguard public well-being. He emphasised the importance of conducting safety audits of all flood-affected schools and ensuring proper hygiene measures before resuming regular academic activities, stressing that no compromises should be made in this regard.

The Chief Secretary also reviewed the stock position of essential commodities, including food grains, fuel, and petroleum products, and sought updates on the pace of restoration work being carried out on damaged roads across the UT.

Deputy Commissioners provided a detailed account of the damage to both public and private property, along with the disruption to critical services such as power, water supply, and transport infrastructure.

The CS underscored the urgent need to expedite restoration efforts, ensuring timely relief to the affected population, and relocating vulnerable communities to safer locations wherever necessary.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to stand with the people in this hour of need, the Chief Secretary stressed that it is the foremost responsibility of the administration to remain present on the ground and accessible to citizens.

He urged the officers across all levels to work with dedication, sensitivity, and selflessness, reminding them that such times put to test the true spirit of public service among those at the helm of affairs.