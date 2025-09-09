BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

CS discusses welfare measures for Ex-Servicemen with Defence Secretary (ESW)

RK Online Desk
SRINAGAR, September 09: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today held a detailed interaction with Secretary (Ex-Servicemen Welfare), Ministry of Defence, Dr. Niten Chandra, to review and deliberate upon issues related to the implementation of welfare schemes for Ex-Servicemen in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Home Department, Chandraker Bharti and other concerned officers.

During the discussions, several important matters concerning the welfare and post-retirement opportunities of Ex-Servicemen were taken up by the Chief Secretary with the visiting Secretary.

These included the compilation and digitization of a comprehensive database of Ex-Servicemen in J&K for effective cadre management; the provision of allowing applications under the ‘Ex-Servicemen Quota’ in government jobs during the last year of service to facilitate a smooth transition to civilian life; and the engagement of retired personnel as NCC trainers, leveraging their expertise and discipline.

He also discussed several possibilities of providing livelihood opportunities to Veer Naris besides functioning of Sainik Welfare Board across districts also came up primarily during this discussion. Other measures to ease the process of addressing service-related issues were also part of the detailed review.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Niten Chandra reiterated the Ministry’s deep sense of gratitude towards Ex-Servicemen for their invaluable service in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty especially that from J&K.

He underlined that the Central Government remains fully committed to their welfare and assured that avenues of post-retirement livelihood under various schemes would continue to be expanded, alongside measures to ensure easy access to job opportunities reserved for them.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, while appreciating the contribution of Ex-Servicemen, observed that the nation remains indebted to their services. He assured that local administration accords sympathetic consideration to the issues raised by Ex-Servicemen and will continue to take proactive steps to secure their welfare and ensure them a dignified post-retirement life.

