CS Atal Dulloo mourns the tragic death of SDM Ramnagar, Rajinder Singh

Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the untimely demise of Rajinder Singh, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ramnagar, who lost his life in a tragic road accident in Reasi earlier this evening when he was traveling with his family.

In his condolence message, the Chief Secretary described Shri Rajinder Singh as a sincere and dedicated officer whose unwavering commitment to public service and integrity in duty earned him respect of his colleagues and the community alike.

Adding to the sorrow, the Chief Secretary also expressed deep anguish over the loss of Singh’s young son, who also lost his life in the unfortunate accident. He made out that his heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved family in this hour of immense grief. He furtger added that whole administration stands in solidarity with them and pray for strength and courage to endure this unimaginable loss.

The Chief Secretary further assured that all possible medical assistance and support will be provided to the injured family members and every effort will be made to ensure their recovery and well-being, he affirmed.