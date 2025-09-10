CS approves 1,558 new housing units under PMAY- U

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 09: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today chaired the maiden meeting of the Union Territory Level Sanctioning & Monitoring Committee (UTLSMC) of the Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD) to review progress under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban (PMAY-U) and assess implementation of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana–Jammu and Kashmir Shehri (D-JAY Shehri) scheme aimed at livelihood generation for the urban poor.

According to a statement issued here, during the meeting, the Committee approved the construction of 1,254 housing units under the Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC) vertical of PMAY-U 2.0 across districts of the UT and 304 additional dwelling units under the Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) vertical to be taken up in Udhampur district. The Committee also cleared the Annual Capacity Building Plan for 2025–26 for onward submission to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

The Chief Secretary underscored the importance of identifying eligible beneficiaries to ensure timely commencement of Affordable Housing projects. He directed the Department to expedite completion of household surveys under PMAY-U 2.0 in all districts so that registration of beneficiaries under different verticals could be enhanced.

Stressing the need for transparency, he instructed that verification of all applicants be completed expeditiously to ensure genuine households receive the intended benefits.

Reviewing the pace of construction, he directed for completion of housing units being undertaken by the beneficiaries within stipulated timelines. He emphasized accelerating ongoing works under Phase-I of PMAY-U, which is nearing its sunset date, while simultaneously focusing on effective implementation of PMAY-U Phase-II.

Under PMAY-U 2.0, 18,489 applications have been received under BLC vertical and 4,753 under AHP vertical. Of these, 8,798 BLC applications and 1,093 AHP applications have been verified by ULBs, while 2,057 applicants under BLC and 53 under AHP have been found eligible.

Presenting the results of the household survey, Mirza informed that 3,27,630 households have been surveyed in J&K, identifying 64,097 households eligible under BLC, 13,999 under ISS, 5,321 under AHP, and 1,999 under ARHC verticals.

The Chief Secretary emphasised that both housing and livelihood initiatives must be implemented in a time-bound, transparent, and beneficiary-oriented manner to ensure that urban poor families across the UT derive maximum benefit from these flagship schemes.