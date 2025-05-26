BreakingNational

CRPF personnel arrested by NIA, dismissed from service for sharing ‘sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence officers’

ANI
ANI
2 Min Read

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence officers, officials said in a statement.

The arrested accused has been identified as Moti Ram Jat.

“The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a CRPF personnel for sharing sensitive information with Pak-Intelligence officers. The accused, Moti Ram Jat, was actively involved in espionage activity and had been sharing classified information related to national security with Pakistan Intelligence Officers (PIOs) since 2023,” the NIA said.

The CRFP said that in the course of sustained monitoring of CRPF personnel’s social media activity, conducted in coordination with central agencies, a case of violation of established norms and protocols was detected involving one personnel in the rank of ASI/GD.

Upon preliminary assessment, the matter was deemed serious and has been referred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further inquiry.

“Concurrently, the said individual has been dismissed from service with effect from May 21, 2025, under the relevant provisions of the Constitution of India read with the CRPF rules,” the CRPF said in a statement.

According to a release from the NIA, the CRPF personnel identified as Moti Ram Jat was actively involved in espionage activity and had been sharing classified information related to national security with the Pakistan Intelligence Officers (PIOs) since 2023.

The agency has further found that the Jat was receiving funds from the PIOs through various conduits.

Jat was nabbed by the NIA in Delhi and held in custody until June 6 by the Special Court at Patiala House Courts for interrogation on the matter. (ANI)

LG Sinha inaugurates -“Ekaant, an ode to home in the mountains”- exhibition of paintings by Abhishek Sharma
Papua New Guinea, Fiji confer their highest civilian award to PM Modi
Kishtwar Helicopter Crash: Injured Aviation Technician succumbs
J&K Police raids in Awantipora in connection with UAPA case
DGP J&K visits Rajouri district; reviews security scenario
Share This Article
Previous Article Boy jumps in Jhelum from Srinagar’s Zaina Kadal bridge, rescue ops launched
Next Article Delhi HC issues notice to NTA over alleged JEE Main scorecard discrepancy
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

CM Omar Abdullah calls for data-driven planning, district level goals to accelerate development in J&K
Developing Story
“A country like Pakistan thinks terrorism is tourism, this is big threat to world”: PM Modi in Bhuj
Breaking National
VC KU calls on Sakeena Itoo, discusses upcoming NAAC visit, academic initiatives
Breaking
Fire breaks out at Jamia Sirajul-Uloom Imamsahib Shopian
Breaking