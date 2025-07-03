CRPF blends technology &training to secure Amarnathyatra 2025

Srinagar, July 2: As thousands of pilgrims prepare to embark on the annual AmarnathYatra, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has taken center stage in crafting a security plan that blends traditional vigilance with modern technology and a humanitarian approach.

This year, the CRPF has gone beyond routine deployment, treating the Yatra as a national mission. Officers on the ground say it’s not merely a duty but a solemn responsibility that demands a high degree of coordination, innovation, and emotional intelligence.

DIG Sudhir Kumar, who heads the CRPF’s Srinagar North Sector and oversees the Yatra arrangements, described the force’s role as a “fusion of service and sacrifice.”

“The AmarnathYatra is an expression of public faith that transcends borders and religions. Ensuring its smooth conduct is a matter of national importance. Our men and women are not just providing security, they are guiding, rescuing, and supporting the pilgrims every step of the way,” he said.

The CRPF has strategically strengthened its presence across key points on the Baltal axis and base camps, leveraging both manpower and machine. High-definition surveillance systems, GPS-enabled tracking, and mobile control units have been activated to ensure real-time monitoring and rapid response.

He said that they have built a grid that is not just defensive but proactive. Our aim is to respond before an incident can escalate.

The force’s Mountain Rescue Teams (MRTs), a standout component of the security grid, have also been put on heightened alert. These specialized units, trained in high-altitude operations, have saved lives during previous yatras, often carrying out rescue missions in treacherous weather and terrain.

“Security doesn’t mean only rifles and barricades. Sometimes it means a helping hand, a warm word, or a timely intervention,” he said.

For the CRPF, this year’s Yatra is also a message to the world that Jammu and Kashmir is open, safe, and ready to host visitors from across India and beyond.

DIG Kumar further said that Yatra is not just a religious event, it’s a lifeline for local communities and an integral part of the region’s economy. A secure and peaceful pilgrimage uplifts everyone,”

With their boots firmly on the ground and eyes on the horizon, CRPF personnel have turned the slopes of Kashmir into corridors of safety and service. As one officer aptly put it, “This isn’t just security deployment. It’s national service in its truest sense.”

Coordination with local police and intelligence agencies has also been intensified. Regular briefings, joint patrolling, and shared surveillance infrastructure have contributed to what officials describe as “unified situational awareness.”

“The CRPF has also deployed women personnel as part of its humanitarian and people-friendly approach, offering guidance and aid to women pilgrims while ensuring security,” he said.