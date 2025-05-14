Cross border shelling: CS assures swift relief, healthcare support to affected civilians

Jammu, May 13: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Tuesday visited the border areas of Rajouri and assured quick relief and compensation to families affected by recent cross-border shelling.

Speaking to reporters after visiting GMC Rajouri, Dulloo said the administration is actively working to support the injured and affected civilians.

“Targeting civilian populations is deeply unfortunate. Many people have been injured, houses damaged, and sadly, three lives have been lost including that of a senior officer,” Dulloo said. Adding, “We are trying to provide immediate compensation and the best possible healthcare to the injured.”

CS Dulloo also paid tributes to Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Rajouri, Raj Kumar Thapa, who was killed in the shelling.

Addressing the health infrastructure issues at GMC Rajouri, CS said, “The first issue is the new hospital block, which should be completed as soon as possible. Quarters for doctors and reliable power supply must also be addressed immediately,” he said.

Responding to questions about MRI and specialist care, he added, “Immediate requirements will be met first, and the rest will follow in a phased manner.”

On the issue regarding shortage of doctors at GMC Rajouri, which caters to three districts, Dulloo said efforts are underway to fill vacancies. “We have specialists in critical departments like medicine, surgery, paediatrics, gynaecology, and anaesthesia. But we need more,” he said.

He added that there is a shortfall as per National Medical Commission norms regarding the number of faculty required for medical education. “We will try our best to address this,” he assured.

CS Dulloo further said, “We will provide complete transport support to the displaced families. But first, we must coordinate with the Army and security forces to verify that no unexploded shells are present in the areas. Safety comes first.”

He said that safety checks will be conducted in affected villages to ensure there are no unexploded shells before allowing displaced families to return. “People’s safety is our top priority. We will coordinate with army and security forces before resettlement begins,” he said.

“The people of Rajouri and Poonch have faced difficult times with great courage. Now we must take concrete steps to ensure their safety and better living conditions,” he said.