Crop damage by hailstorms: Ignoring people’s concerns makes politics meaningless: Tarigami

Srinagar, May 28: Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Kulgam, Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami on Wednesday said strong winds, heavy rains and a series of hailstorms have badly hit the agriculture and horticulture sectors. He urged the government to prioritise farmers’ issues and compensate their losses.

Addressing a press conference here, Tarigami said the weather in Kashmir has remained harsh for several days. “As a result, our crops, especially apples, have been severely affected. Many villages have already suffered extensive damage, and only a few crops remain,” he said

He added, “Political issues have their place, but if we ignore the everyday concerns of our people and fail to work on improving their lives, then politics becomes meaningless.”

The CPI(M) leader said traditional sectors like handicrafts and tourism have already taken a hit, and now agriculture, particularly fruit cultivation, is under serious threat. “Apple is the backbone of our economy. It’s the main source of income for thousands of families, and this sector has also been badly affected by the recent weather conditions,” he said.

Referring to the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), introduced by the Government of India in 2016, with the Centre contributing 90 per cent of the premium and the remaining per cents by states and growers, he said the scheme was extended to Kashmir in 2023, but its implementation remains vague.

“Farmers are still unsure whether their crops, including apples, cherries, and walnuts, are covered under this scheme. There is no clear communication. If losses occur, estimates are delayed. The process becomes bureaucratic. A Patwari writes a report that doesn’t reflect the ground reality, and recommendations are held up or ignored. This must stop,” he said.

Appealing to the government, Tarigami said, “This is a people’s government, elected with the hope of improving lives. Farmers make up the largest section of our population. We have been given a mandate to serve them. If we fail to plan for their welfare, it will be a serious failure on our part.”

He urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to take the initiative. “I understand there are constraints, including limited resources. But treating agriculture as a priority sector is crucial. The Chief Minister should take steps, consult experts, mobilise available resources, and coordinate with the Government of India.”

The MLA Kulgam also called on political parties, social workers and the media to raise the issue. “The future of our farmers needs attention. They must be insured, their losses assessed fairly, and they must receive reasonable compensation. Only then can some relief be provided to people in this unfortunate region. It is our collective responsibility,” he said.