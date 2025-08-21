Crime Branch organises UT level conference on Anti-Human Trafficking

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 21: The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police today organised a Union Territory level conference on Anti-Human Trafficking in collaboration with Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Academy of Art Culture and Languages at Tagore Hall Srinagar.

The conference was attended by the senior police officials, government representatives, experts, NGO’s, legal experts and stakeholders to deliberate on strategies, challenges and collaborative measures to combat human trafficking.

Special DG Coordination PHQ, S.J.M. Gillani, who was the chief guest on the occasion, dwelled on the legal framework, network, prosecution and other critical areas concerning trafficking. He said that human trafficking intersects with other forms of exploitation because traffickers often use the same smuggling networks as those for drugs and arms.

“What sets trafficking in persons apart is the human cost shattered lives, broken families and the long-lasting trauma inflicted on victims,” he noted. He stressed that the fight against this crime requires not just enforcement but also empathy and rehabilitation. However, he noted that conviction rates remain low, a trend that mirrors global challenges rooted in weak enforcement, procedural delays and corruption.

Gillani emphasized that prevention must be at the center of anti-trafficking strategies, particularly in border and conflict regions. “Educated, economically secure and rights-aware communities are less vulnerable to exploitation,” he said.

Highlighting the role of technology, he said advanced surveillance and data-driven interventions could strengthen the response to trafficking. “We all know, laws alone are not enough. It is the spirit of their implementation, the empathy of our enforcers and the awareness of our citizens that will truly turn the tide,” he emphasized.

He urged that the challenge must be approached not only with the rigor of officers but also with the compassion of human beings. “Together, through coordinated enforcement, community partnership and a holistic focus on human security, we can make a lasting difference,” he added.

He commended the Crime Branch of the J&K Police, the Ministry of Home Affairs, various NGOs and all other stakeholders who made the event possible.

“Their commitment aligns with the Government of India’s comprehensive initiatives, such as the Trafficking in Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, the strengthening of Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) across states and programs like Operation Muskan,” he said.

Additional Director General of Police & Director Fire & Emergency Services, Alok Kumar in his address underlined that human trafficking is closely linked to the worldwide phenomenon of black money. He observed that despite strong laws and international conventions, the crime continues to increase.

Stressing that combating trafficking must be a continuous process, he emphasized the importance of leveraging social media as a tool for awareness, involving local communities and sensitising people about the strategies traffickers use. He also highlighted the need for deterrence through exemplary punishment to discourage offenders.

Convenor, Just Rights for Children, Ravi Kant in his speech highlighted that traffickers often exploit gaps in the enforcement chain. He pointing out that while the Government of India is strengthening legal frameworks, the scale and networks involved make it difficult to arrest and prosecute high-level traffickers.

Ravi Kant called for a comprehensive approach that not only tightens laws but also ensures effective enforcement, stronger victim protection measures and collaboration between police, civil society, and international agencies.

He noted that Anti-Human Trafficking Units and law enforcement agencies already have the necessary powers and relevant laws to act effectively. “If we look beneath the surface, we see that trafficking is highly organised — but so too is the fight against it,” he said, commending the work being done by the Jammu & Kashmir Police in tackling this grave crime.

Resource person Rajesh Mani, a noted expert trainer (Human trafficking) shared his expertise on prevention, victim support and coordinated response mechanisms.

During his presentation, he said that human trafficking is a heinous and organised crime and highlighted best practices, challenges and the need for a multi-agency approach in effectively addressing human trafficking.

Earlier, IGP Crime Sujit Kumar in his welcome address said that we have to come together in this noble mission to fight human trafficking and urged upon the youth to benefit from the knowledge and awareness shared during the conference.