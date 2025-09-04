BreakingKashmir

Crime Branch Kashmir Registers Case in Rs 3.09 Crore Loan Fraud in Anantnag 

RK Online Desk
2 Min Read
The Economic Offences Wing (Crime Branch Kashmir) has registered a case following a complaint from the General Manager, Anantnag Central Cooperative Bank Ltd., alleging large-scale financial fraud involving the Hatigam Multipurpose Cooperative Society (MPCS).

As per the complaint, loans worth ₹3.09 Crores were disbursed in 2014 to 127 members of MPCS Hatigam Anantnag. While ₹2.50 Crores were recovered, ₹1.21 Crores remain unpaid with 39 members of the said Society. However, the alleged defaulters claimed they had cleared their dues directly with the Society, producing receipts as proof.

A Preliminary investigation was ordered and revealed that bank officials, in collusion with MPCS members, fraudulently processed fake loan cases in the names of non-existent individuals. The misappropriated funds were siphoned off for personal gain.

The following accused individuals have been prima facie found involved; Reyaz Ahmad Bhat S/o Ghulam Qadir Bhat R/o Hatigam, Anantnag (Accountant), Mohammad Shafi Bhat S/o Ghulam Qadir Bhat R/o Hatigam, Anantnag, Ghulam Rasool Bhat S/o Ghulam Qadir Bhat R/o Hatigam, Anantnag, Ghulam Qadir Bhat S/o Mukhta Bhat R/o Hatigam, Anantnag, Haseena Banoo W/o Mohammad Shafi Bhat R/o Hatigam, Anantnag, Mohammad Yousuf Bhat S/o Abdul Razak Bhat R/o Hatigam, Anantnag and others.

Accordingly, an FIR has been registered under Sections 420, 468, 471, 120-B RPC r/w Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Police Station Economic Offences Wing, (Crime Branch Kashmir). Further investigation is ongoing.

