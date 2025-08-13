Crime Branch Kashmir raids multiple locations in Srinagar

The Economic Offences Wing (Crime Branch Kashmir) today (13.08.2025 – Wednesday) carried out searches at multiple locations in District Srinagar in connection with case FIR No. 11/2025 under Section 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B IPC of P/S EOW-S (Crime Branch Kashmir).

The brief facts of the case are that Crime Branch Kashmir received an online complaint, wherein it was alleged that the complainant has been duped/ cheated by two fraudsters namely Majid Nazir Najar S/o Nazir Ahmad Najar R/o Batamaloo near Mehboob Public School and Mubarak Ahmad Rather S/o Nissar Ahmad Rather R/o Gulshan Nagar, Gulposh Colony, who promised high returns on investment in Adarsh Cooperative Society, SBI Life insurance and HDFC Insurance companies and provided the complainant with deposit certificates. However, during investigation, the certificates were found to be fake and forged.

The accused individuals projected themselves as authorized representatives and agents working with various financial institutions and lured complainant to make investments in various deposit schemes.

A case was registered under relevant sections of law, and during the course of investigation, evidence confirmed the involvement of both the accused. Both individuals were already taken into custody for further investigation.

House searches at Multiple locations linked to the accused individuals already arrested in the case are currently being searched as part of the ongoing investigation.