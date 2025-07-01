BreakingKashmir

Crime Branch Kashmir Produces Charge Report Against Accused For Submitting Fake Qualification Certificate

The Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against Bilal Ahmad Naikoo for allegedly submitting a fake middle pass certificate in his service records.

In a Press Release issued to Rising Kashmir, the Crime Branch Kashmir said that the Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir produced the charge-report in case FIR No. 06/2025 u/Ss 420, 468, 471 RPC of P/S Economic Offences Wing, Srinagar before the Hon’ble Court of Special Mobile Magistrate, Anantnag against Bilal Ahmad Naikoo S/o Abdul Rehman Naikoo R/o Bidder, Kokernag Anantnag for his alleged involvement in entering a fake middle pass qualification certificate in his service records.

The brief facts that led to the registration of instant case are that complaint was received at Economic Offences Wing, Srinagar (Crime Branch Kashmir) to the extent that Bilal Ahmad Naikoo S/o Abdul Rehman Naikoo R/o Bidder, Kokernag (MTS Watcher in Forest Division Anantnag Range Kokernag) has managed entry of fake middle pass qualification certificate in his service records. It was also alleged that the said certificate is fake and forged.

As the complaint disclosed commission of cognizable offences punishable u/Ss 420, 468, 471 RPC, case FIR No. 06/2025 was registered in P/S Economic Offences Wing, Srinagar (Crime Branch Kashmir).

The investigation of the case was concluded as proved against the above said accused person for commission of offences u/Ss 420, 468, 471 RPC. The investigation of the instant case has been carried out under the provisions of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023. The case was concluded within 60 days period and the charge-report (challan) of the instant case has accordingly been presented in the Hon’ble Court of Special Mobile Magistrate, Anantnag for judicial determination.

