Crime Branch Kashmir files charge-sheet against four accused in Forgery and Cheating Case

The Economic Offences Wing, Srinagar (Crime Branch Kashmir) has submitted Charge-sheet in Case FIR No. 15/2022 U/S 420, 467, 468, 471, 472, 201, 120-B RPC before the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge Anti Corruption Srinagar against Four accused individuals including Syed Khurshid Amin Shah S/o Late Mohammad Amin Shah R/o Watalbagh Lar, Ganderbal (the then pathwari) for corruption, forgery, cheating and criminal misconduct.

According to a statement issued here, The brief facts of the case are that the Crime Branch Kashmir (now Economic Offences Wing, Srinagar) received a complaint from J&K Bank Branch Head, Residency Road Srinagar alleging therein that the accused persons by playing deception submitted forged Revenue documents before the concerned bank and secured overdraft facility of Rs. 29 lakhs which was subsequently grabbed by accused individuals. Upon receipt of this complaint a case FIR No. 15/2022 had been registered at Crime Branch Kashmir.

The investigation of the case was concluded as proved against the four accused persons including Mohammad Amin Rah S/o Jalal-ud-Din Rah R/o Housing Colony Channapora, Srinagar, Fayaz Ahmad Rah S/o Jalal-Ud –Din Rah R/o Housing Colony Channapora, Srinagar, Gulzar Ahmad Rah S/o Jalal-Ud-Din Rah R/o Housing Colony Channapora, Srinagar and Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah S/o Late Mohammad Amin Shah R/o Watalbagh Lar Ganderbalfor preparing the forged Revenue documents. Pertinent to mention Syed Khurshid Amin Shah (Pathwari) is also involved in case FIR 79/2022 U/S 420, 467, 468, 471 120-B 5(2) PC Act of Crime Branch Kashmir.

Commission of offences U/S 420, 467, 468, 471, 472, 201, 120-B RPC has been proved against these four accused individuals and the charge-sheet of the instant case has accordingly been presented in the Hon’ble Court of law for judicial determination.

