Crime Branch Kashmir arrests two persons for cheating an individual in Srinagar

Crime Branch Kashmir on Wednesday said that its The Economic Offences Wing arrested two individuals namely Majid Nazir Najar S/o Nazir Ahmad Najar R/o Batamaloo Near Mehboob Public School Srinagar and Mubarak Ahmad Rather S/o Nissar Ahmad Rather R/o Gulshan Nagar, Gulposh Colony in case FIR No. 11/2025 under Section 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B IPC of P/S EOW (Crime Branch Kashmir) for cheating a complainant on the pretext of investment in various deposit schemes.

In a statement issued here, The CBK spokesperson said that the accused individuals had promised high returns on investment in Adarsh Cooperative Society, SBI Life insurance and HDFC Insurance companies and provided the complainant with deposit certificates. However, during verification, the certificates were found to be fake and forged. The accused individuals projected themselves as authorized representatives and agents working with various financial institutions and lured complainant to make investments in various deposit schemes.

A case was registered under relevant sections of law, and during the course of investigation, evidence confirmed the involvement of the accused. Both individuals were taken into custody and are being questioned further.

Crime Branch Kashmir continues its efforts to investigate economic crimes and bring fraudsters to justice. The general public is advised to stay cautious and verify credentials before making any financial investments, reads the statement.