Crackdown on terror ecosystem: LG terminates services of two J&K govt employees

Srinagar, Aug 22: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday terminated the services of two government employees in the Union Territory over their alleged involvement in terror activities, officials said.

The sacked employees were identified as Siyad Ahmad Khan, an assistant stockman in the Sheep Husbandry Department residing in the Keran area, and Khurshid Ahmad Rather, a school teacher from the Karnah area, both in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Article 311 (2)(c) of the Constitution was invoked to terminate their services after investigations by security and intelligence agencies established their involvement, they said. Both of them are currently lodged in the Kupwara district jail.

Details of these two employees are as follows: –

Khurshid Ahmad Rather ( Teacher) :Khurshid Ahmad Rather was appointed in govt service in 2003 (temporary under Rehber e Talim) and got confirmed as a teacher in 2008. Khurshid was working as OGW for Lashkar e Toiba (LeT) terror organisation. Despite being paid by the government to fulfil his duty and impart education to youngsters, Khurshid became an active conduit for terrorist activities of LeT. Investigation has revealed that Khurshid was given assignment to procure arms, ammunition and narcotics by LeT handlers sitting in Pakistan for further distribution among active terrorists operating in the valley. He was in touch with Pakistan based handlers Manzoor Ahmed Sheikh alias Shakoor and Javid Ahmed.

The investigators have revealed that Khurshid had received several consignments containing weapons and narcotics through LoC at Karnah, Kupwara. “The weapons were supplied to active terrorists, while the proceeds from narcotics sales were used to fund terror operations. His role was exposed after Law Enforcement Agencies received an input on 25th January 2024 that two Pakistani terrorists were involved in smuggling of arms with the help of 4 associates in Kupwara. These four names were Khurshid Ahmad Rather, Zahoor Ahmed, GhulamSarwar and QaziFazal. An FIR was registered and Zahoor Ahmed was picked for interrogation. Zahoor revealed the tentacles of his network and his other associates including Khurshid was arrested,” the investigators revealed on the condition of anonymity.

On the basis of sustained interrogation of Khurshid and his associates, huge cache of arms and ammunition including 5 AK Type (Short) MP 5 rifles, 1 AK-47 rifle, 2 pistol, 5 MP 5 magazine, 2 pistol magazine, 1 AK-47 magazine, 20 AK-47 rounds were recovered. Khurshid was arrested. Currently he is lodged at District Jail, Kupwara.

“Education is what shapes the course of a country. It necessarily gains importance that those who teach ought to be persons of highest morals and integrity. In J&K’s context, several individuals (like Khurshid) played the role of Pakistani proxies in schools, colleges and universities under the garb of ‘teaching’ or ‘non-teaching’ faculty for 1 several decades. If the education system is infected with people like Khurshid, the entire country will be put to real peril,” the investigators observed.

Siyad Ahmad Khan (Assistant Stockman- Sheep & Husbandry Department):Siyad Khan was appointed as Assistant Stockman in Sheep Husbandry Department in 2004. He willingly started working for Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and was tasked to receive infiltrating group of terrorists, sheltering them and transporting their arms and ammunition. According to investigators, Siyad Khan also started smuggling narcotics to sustain terror activities. “ He was intercepted and arrested on 12th January 2024 at Peer Baba Shrine, Keran, Kupwara by a Naka Party of J&K Police and Army. On search, 1 AK-47, was recovered from his possession which he was transporting for a terrorist. 1 Pistol, 1 Pistol magazine and 5 Pistol rounds were recovered from his associate Rafaqat Ahmed Khan,” the investigators said. It was further revealed that Siyad Khan was in touch with Pakistan-based handler Basharat Ahmed Khan who used to smuggle arms, ammunition and narcotics through Siyad Khan and his associates at Keran near LoC fence for its further transport to active LeT terrorists to execute terror attacks in valley. “People like Siyad, feed on government exchequer as parasites, and by their terrorist activities keep on hurting India. Such elements must be wiped out from the system. Siyad’s disloyalty towards the nation by becoming an accomplice and a ring leader of LeT terror outfit has wreaked colossal damage to the society and the country,” the Investigators said. Siyad was arrested in 2024 and he is currently lodged in District Jail, Kupwara.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has taken firm stance against terrorism and its ecosystem. His zero-tolerance policy against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is characterized by a multi-pronged approach that combines aggressive anti-terror operations, dismantling of support networks, strict legal action against facilitators, and community engagement to foster peace. By aligning with national security strategies and emphasising both security and development, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s policy aims to eliminate terrorism and establish lasting stability in the region.