CPI(M) Opposes Starlink’s entry into India, cites security and sovereignty concerns

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has strongly opposed the central government’s decision to permit Elon Musk’s satellite internet company, Starlink, to begin operations in India.

In an official statement, the CPI(M) criticized the lack of transparency in how Starlink was granted permission, warning that allowing a foreign company to manage critical digital infrastructure poses serious national security risks. “This opens a backdoor for US agencies into India’s telecom and strategic communication systems,” the party stated.

CPI(M) also raised alarm over the allocation of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite slots to Starlink, saying these limited space resources, once given away, cannot be reclaimed. The party argued that such a move compromises India’s interests and digital sovereignty.

“If the government was truly committed to self-reliance, it would have utilized ISRO and domestic agencies like the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and C-DOT to build indigenous satellite communication infrastructure,” the party added, noting this would have strengthened public sector capabilities and protected national interests.

The statement further criticized the financial terms reportedly offered to Starlink, including a mere 4% spectrum usage charge and no upfront fee, which the party claims amounts to a substantial loss to the national exchequer. It also questioned the secrecy surrounding approvals from India’s space regulator, In-SPACe.

Highlighting Starlink’s reported partnerships with private giants Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, CPI(M) expressed concern that this could lead to a telecom duopoly, further sidelining the public sector BSNL. “This seems like yet another attempt to undermine BSNL, which offers affordable telecom services to people across the country,” the statement said.

Calling the decision harmful in the long run, the CPI(M) has demanded the immediate withdrawal of the government’s approval to Starlink.