CPI(M) denounces ‘anti-democratic’ Bills

Srinagar, Aug 20: The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday strongly condemned the Central government’s proposal to introduce three bills aimed at removing Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and other ministers after 30 days in custody.“This move highlights the government’s anti-democratic tendencies and its efforts to bypass established legal procedures,” the Polit Bureau said in a statement issued here. “Historically, the BJP has frequently targeted so-called heinous acts with sweeping legislation designed to evade judicial scrutiny.”It added, “Given the neo-fascistic inclinations of the current administration, these bills are likely to be weaponised against opposition-led state governments.”The CPI(M) considers this move obnoxious and a direct assault on the essential checks and balances vital for a healthy democracy, the statement said, adding that the references to crime appear to be a cover for underlying political motives.The Communist Party said it is committed to opposing this legislative proposal with all available strength and has called upon all democratic and secular parties in the opposition to unite and resist this “unwarranted and dangerous development”.