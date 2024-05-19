“Coward terrorists have spilled blood in Kashmir”: Ravinder Raina slams Pak over killing of party worker in Shopian

BJP Jammu and Kashmir President Ravinder Raina lashed out at Pakistan a day after a BJP worker and a former Sarpanch, Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh, was killed in a terrorist attack in Shopian district, saying that the coward terrorists of the neighbouring country have spilled blood here.

“The coward terrorists of Pakistan have spilled blood in Kashmir. Kashmiriyat has been murdered. The merciless killing of party worker Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh is the murder of humanity. The perpetrators of this terrorist attack would be dealt with as per law and God will also not spare them,” Raina said in an emotional video message on Sunday.

“He was a friend of the poor people. He was working for the peace and prosperity. The perpetrators would not be spared, “he added.

Condemning the killing of their party leader, identified as Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh, at Heerpora in Shopian, the BJP on Saturday pledged support and solidarity with the kin of the deceased.

“We strongly condemn the killing of ex-Sarpanch Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh in Heerpora, Shopian, by terrorists today (Saturday),” Sajid Yousuf Shah, the in-charge of the BJP’s media cell in Jammu and Kashmir, posted from his X handle.

“He was a brave soldier of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Jammu & Kashmir. The BJP firmly stands with the family of Aijaz Ahmad, who lost his life in this terror attack,” he added.

According to police, unidentified gunmen pumped lead into Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh at Heerpora in the Shopian district late on Saturday evening.

He was rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries on arrival.

“BJP leader and ex-Sarpanch Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh succumbed to his injuries after being fired upon by terrorists in Heerpora in South Kashmir’s Shopian,” IGP Kashmir said. (ANI)