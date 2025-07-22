Court grants custody parole to MP Engineer Rashid to attend Parliament Session

Special NIA judge at Patiala House Court on Tuesday granted custody parole to Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid from 24 July to 4 August. This custody parole has been granted for the period whenever there is a parliament session. Rashid has to bear the cost and comply with other conditions.

The court has dismissed the Interim bail plea. Rashid is in judicial custody in a terror funding case linked with Hafiz Saeed.

Special Judge (NIA) Chander Jit Singh granted custody parole to Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid to attend in custody the Parliament’s Monsoon session during the period of July 24 to August 4.

The court has granted custody parole subject to certain conditions like cost of security, etc., and other considerations.

Rashid sought interim bail or custody parole to attend the upcoming Parliament’s Monsoon session, which commenced from July 21.

Engineer Rashid was represented by Advocates Aditya Wadhwa, Vikhyat Oberoi and Nishita Gupta, who argued that he should be granted interim bail, and in the alternative, should be allowed to attend parliament in custody (without payment of travel cost).

It was also argued that the trial court had granted interim bail to him on 10.09.2024 for state elections campaigning, which was extended thrice. Hence, he cannot be considered a security threat.

Moreover, Delhi High Court had allowed him to attend parliament in custody twice on 10.02.2025 and 25.03.2025, during which he duly participated, the counsel submitted.

NIA had opposed the plea and submitted that an interim order should not be granted, and if he is allowed to attend in custody, then he should pay travel expenses.

Counsels for Rashid opposed to pay any travel expenses, as he is seeking to attend Parliament as his public duty and not for his personal work.

On earlier occasions, Engineer Rashid was also granted permission to attend parliament sessions and to take oath. (ANI)