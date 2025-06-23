Court Convicts Man in Woolen Mills Bemina Case, Imposes 2-Year Imprisonment, Rs 5,000 Fine

In a significant decision by the Court of City Judge (Judicial Magistrate 1st Class) convicted Fayaz Ahmad Bhat S/o Ghulam Nabi Bhat R/o Bhagi Sunder Payeen Chattabal, Srinagar in case FIR No. 66/2003 u/S 409, 420, 468 RPC of P/S Crime Branch Kashmir.

In a handout to GNS, the crime branch Kashmir said that the brief facts of the case are that Crime Branch Kashmir received a written complaint along with its enclosures on behalf of secretary J&K Industries ltd. alleged therein that the stock verification of Govt. Woollen Mills Bemina Srinagar has transpired number of discrepancies viz, short accountals delayed ledgerisations, movement of materials from finishing stores to Excise paid godowns and from various outlets on fake invoices through illegal channels w.e.f 1995-96 to 2001-2003.

Enquiry conducted into the matter revealed involvement of Fayaz Ahmad Bhat S/o Ghulam Nabi Bhat R/o Bhagi Sunder Payeen Chattabal, Srinagar in misappropriation amounting to lakhs of rupees by deceitful means and defraud the state exchequer and confer consequential wrongful gain thus committed offences punishable u/S 409, 420, 468 of RPC. Accordingly a case FIR No. 66/2003 was registered in P/S Crime Branch Kashmir, he said.

On completion of investigation, The charge-sheet was presented before the Court for judicial determination on 24.01.2008 and the charges under Section 409, 420 & 468 of RPC was framed against the accused, he said.

The Hon’ble Court sentenced the accused person to simple imprisonment for two years and a fine of Rs. 5000/- under Section 409 RPC, the accused shall also undergo for simple imprisonment for two years and a fine of Rs 5000, under Section 420 RPC, he shall also go for simple imprisonment for two years with fine of Rs 5000 RPC under Section 468 RPC. The Hon’ble Court further ordered that in case of default of payment of fine accused shall further suffer the simple imprisonment for six months. All the sentences shall run concurrently, reads the statement. (GNS)