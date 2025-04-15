Breaking

Court awards punishment of community service to two individuals for public misconduct in South Kashmir

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

The Hon’ble Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class, Awantipora, on Tuesday awarded punishment of Community Service to two individuals for misconduct in a public place while in a drunken state.

As per the statement issued here, The individuals were identified as Gowher Hilal Bhat, son of Mohd Akram Bhat resident of Khrew and Mukhtar Singh son of Karnail Singh resident of Amritsar, Punjab A/P Panthachowk, Srinagar.

The incident occurred on 08/04/2025 during routine patrolling by the Police Party of Police Post Toll Plaza. Both persons were found intoxicated, misbehaving with passersby’s and creating a public nuisance.

After completing all legal formalities, the accused were produced before the Hon’ble Court for the commission of an offence punishable under Section 355 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Community Service has been introduced as a form of punishment under the new criminal laws, emphasizing reformative justice.

You Might Also Like

Pulwama encounter: Search operation resumes, terrorists escape

Five Terrorists Killed in Kulgam Encounter, Arms, Ammo Recovered

India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023: India beat Spain 2-0 in their opening Pool D match

HP&M Deptt Shopian organizes Awareness camp at Gagran

Srinagar Traffic Police launches WhatsApp helpline for reporting traffic violations

Share This Article
Previous Article IGP Kashmir chairs high-level security review meeting ahead of upcoming events
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

IGP Kashmir chairs high-level security review meeting ahead of upcoming events
Breaking
Sakeena Itoo engages daily with scores of public delegations, individuals at Civil Secretariat
Breaking
ED files chargesheet against Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi in National Herald case
Breaking
Sajad Lone demands CM Omar Abdullah to apologize for procedural mishandling of Waqf Bill
Breaking