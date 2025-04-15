Court awards punishment of community service to two individuals for public misconduct in South Kashmir

The Hon’ble Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class, Awantipora, on Tuesday awarded punishment of Community Service to two individuals for misconduct in a public place while in a drunken state.

As per the statement issued here, The individuals were identified as Gowher Hilal Bhat, son of Mohd Akram Bhat resident of Khrew and Mukhtar Singh son of Karnail Singh resident of Amritsar, Punjab A/P Panthachowk, Srinagar.

The incident occurred on 08/04/2025 during routine patrolling by the Police Party of Police Post Toll Plaza. Both persons were found intoxicated, misbehaving with passersby’s and creating a public nuisance.

After completing all legal formalities, the accused were produced before the Hon’ble Court for the commission of an offence punishable under Section 355 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Community Service has been introduced as a form of punishment under the new criminal laws, emphasizing reformative justice.