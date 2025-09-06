Court allows jailed MP Er Rashid to vote in Parliament in VP election

Follow us on

A Delhi court on Saturday allowed jailed Member of Parliament Engineer Rashid to travel to the Parliament to cast his vote in the upcoming Vice Presidential election on September 9.

In a statement, issued to news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), AIP Chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said the Patiala House Court has directed that Er Rashid be taken in custody to Parliament for the limited purpose of casting his vote in the Vice Presidential elections.

“The court further directed that while Er Rashid will not be required to make any immediate payment for travel expenses, he must furnish an undertaking that he shall bear the cost of travel subject to the outcome of the pending appeals reserved for orders by the High Court,” reads the statement.

It reads that the court emphasised that all necessary arrangements will be ensured in line with Parliamentary rules and under due escort, while safeguarding his rights as a Member of Parliament.

Meanwhile, the AIP expressed gratitude to the legal team, especially Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi, who appeared on behalf of Er Rashid, for their persistent efforts and reiterated its demand for justice and fair treatment to the jailed MP—(KNO)