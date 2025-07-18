Couple, Son injured in Bemina accident, hospitalized

At least three family members, including a couple, were injured after two vehicles collided at Parimpora in the Bemina area of Srinagar on Friday, officials said.

An official told Rising Kashmir that a road accident took place at Parimpora, Srinagar, after a WagonR car (Reg No: JK13C 8988) and an HP Gas truck (Reg No: JK05D 2955) collided, resulting in three injuries, including two critical cases.

According to a traffic official, the WagonR was carrying a family from Charar-e-Sharief, Budgam, when it collided with the truck. The injured were immediately shifted to JVC Hospital, Bemina, for treatment.

The injured have been identified as Bilal Ahmad, son of Abdul Salaam Kumar, his wife Nusrat, and his son Hami, all residents of Charar-e-Sharief, Budgam.

The truck driver has been detained, and police are investigating the cause of the accident.

More details awaited.