BreakingCity

Couple, Son injured in Bemina accident, hospitalized

Arif Khan
Arif Khan - Online Editor
1 Min Read

At least three family members, including a couple, were injured after two vehicles collided at Parimpora in the Bemina area of Srinagar on Friday, officials said.

An official told Rising Kashmir that a road accident took place at Parimpora, Srinagar, after a WagonR car (Reg No: JK13C 8988) and an HP Gas truck (Reg No: JK05D 2955) collided, resulting in three injuries, including two critical cases.

According to a traffic official, the WagonR was carrying a family from Charar-e-Sharief, Budgam, when it collided with the truck. The injured were immediately shifted to JVC Hospital, Bemina, for treatment.

The injured have been identified as Bilal Ahmad, son of Abdul Salaam Kumar, his wife Nusrat, and his son Hami, all residents of Charar-e-Sharief, Budgam.

The truck driver has been detained, and police are investigating the cause of the accident.

More details awaited.

India wants progress; Pakistan wants to pull us down”: All-party delegation member John Brittas in Tokyo
Ghulam Nabi Azad visits historical Perumal Mosque in Kochi
Traffic Police issues fresh advisory for Jammu-Srinagar NHW amid Amarnath Yatra rush
DC Srinagar reviews arrangements for celebration of Independence -Day, 2024
Srinagar youth rescued from Myanmar job scam, returns home
Share This Article
Previous Article Police arrests two bike lifters in Pulwama
Next Article J&K DGP visits Doda, reviews multi-agency security grid ahead of upcoming events
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Engineer Rashid to move resolution for Statehood in Parliament: AIP
Breaking
Govt intends to make J&K 365- days destination beyond seasons: Dy CM
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Under PM Modi’s leadership, J&K has emerged as major hub of education & innovation: LG Sinha
Developing Story Jammu and Kashmir News
ANTF Kashmir seizes large cache of poppy straw in Budgam
Breaking Kashmir