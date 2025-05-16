“Country will run not by fear, but truth”: Rahul Gandhi on detention of Gujarat Samachar co-founder Bahubali Shah

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Friday labelled the detention of Gujarat Samachar co-founder Bahubali Shah as a “conspiracy to supress the voice of entire democracy”, saying that the country would neither be governed by sticks nor fear, but by truth and constitution.

“The country will neither be run by sticks nor by fear – India will be run by truth and the Constitution,” Gandhi posted on X.

He said that the shutting down of newspapers that hold those in power accountable was indicative of the democracy being in danger. Detention of Bahujbali Shah reveals that “politics of fear” has become the identity marker of the Modi government, the Congress leader added.

“The attempt to silence Gujarat Samachar is another conspiracy to suppress the voice not just of one newspaper but of the entire democracy. When newspapers that hold power accountable are shut down, understand that democracy is in danger,” Gandhi said.

“The detention of Bahubali Shah is a part of the same politics of fear, which has now become the identity of the Modi government,” he added.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday condemned the detention of Bahubali Shah following the raids by Income Tax (IT) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the leading daily, which he said was not a coincidence since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “wants to silence” every questioning voice.

Further, he said that Gujarat would soon give an answer to this “dictatorship.”

He further said that Shah’s “detention” came 48 hours after raids were carried out on Gujarat Samachar and GSTV. Kejriwal added that it was a sign of the BJP’s frustration.

“The raids by IT and ED on Gujarat Samachar and GSTV in the last 48 hours, and then the arrest of their owner, Bahubali Bhai Shah – all this is not a coincidence. This is a sign of the frustration of the BJP, which wants to silence every voice that speaks the truth and asks questions. The people of the country and Gujarat will answer this dictatorship very soon,” Kejriwal, former Chief Minister of Delhi, posted on X. (ANI)