“Country cannot longer wait, pressure of becoming third largest economy is more than happines of becoming fourth”: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the pressure has increased to go one notch higher in the ladder of top global economies, and it surpasses the excitement and happiness of India becoming the fourth largest economy.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the goal is clear that by the year 2047, India must be a “Viksit nation” with no compromise.

Addressing a public rally in Gandhinagar, the Prime Minister recalled the excitement among youth of the country when India surpassed United Kingdom, who had ruled India for over 200 years, and became the fifth largest economy.

“On 26th May 2014, I took the oath as the Prime Minister for the first time. At that time, India’s economy was at the 11th position…Today, India has become the world’s fourth-largest economy. It is a matter of pride for all of us that we have now surpassed Japan…I still remember the excitement across the country when we moved from sixth to fifth place, especially among the youth. The reason was that India had overtaken the United Kingdom, the very nation that ruled over us for 250 years,” the PM said.

“The pressure of becoming the third (largest economy) is more than the happiness of becoming the fourth (largest economy). The country is not ready to wait. If someone asks to wait, the slogan is raised ‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’…Our goal is clear, by 2047, India must be a Viksit nation. No compromise. We will not mark 100 years of independence casually. We will celebrate it in such a manner that the flag of a Viksit Bharat will fly high across the world,” PM Modi asserted.

He further, said that Operation Sindoor will now be powered forward with the strength of Indians, PM Modi spoke about how it is important to make in india and buy in India.

He also called on traders to avoid selling foreign goods and contribute to the nation’s development.

“On the night of May 6, Operation Sindoor began with the strength of our armed forces. But now, this Operation Sindoor will move forward with the strength of the people. When I speak of the strength of our armed forces and the people’s strength, I mean that every citizen should become a partner in the nation’s development. If we all contribute to building a Viksit Bharat by 2047 and to take our economy from the 4th to the 3rd position globally, we will not rely on foreign products,” the Prime Minister said.

“We must encourage village traders to pledge that no matter however much profit they make, they will not sell foreign goods. But unfortunately, even Ganesh idols come from overseas, small-eyed Ganesh idols whose eyes don’t even open properly. For Operation Sindoor, as a citizen, I have a task for you: go home and make a list of how many foreign products you use in 24 hours,” PM Modi said.

Noting the transformation of Gujarat over the years, the Prime Minister said that the State which once had nothing more than salt, is today famed in the world for its diamonds.

“Gujarat completes 75 years in 2035, I believe we must start planning now for the next 10 years. We need to set a vision for where Gujarat should be by then in industry, agriculture, education, and sports. When Gujarat turns 75, just one year later, the Olympics will be held. The country wishes that the Olympics be hosted in India,” PM Modi said.

On Friday evening, addressing a press conference of the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting on ‘Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat 2047’, NITI Aayog CEO, Subrahmanyam said that India has overtaken Japan to become the world’s fourth-largest economy.

Citing data from the International Monetary Fund, the CEO of India’s apex think tank stated that India’s economy has reached the USD 4 trillion mark.

“We are the fourth-largest economy as I speak. We are a USD 4 trillion economy. This is not my data; this is the data from the IMF. India today is larger than Japan. It’s only the United States, China, and Germany which are larger, and if we stick to what is being planned, what is being thought through, it’s a matter of another two to three years; we would become the third largest economy,” said Subrahmanyam.

According to the IMF’s April edition of the World Economic Outlook report, India’s nominal GDP for fiscal 2026 is expected to reach around USD 4.187 trillion. This is marginally more than Japan’s likely GDP, which is estimated at USD 4.186 billion.

India’s economy is expected to grow by 6.2 per cent in 2025 and 6.3 per cent in 2026, maintaining a solid lead over global and regional peers, the April 2025 edition of the IMF’s World Economic Outlook added. (ANI)