Corneal blindness gets new cure as SKIMS Bemina begins transplant

Srinagar, June 27: Kashmir has witnessed a breakthrough in eye care as the Department of Ophthalmology, SKIMS Medical College Bemina has successfully conducted its first two corneal transplant surgeries restoring sight to two blind individuals.

Officials said this marks a significant milestone in ophthalmic care in the region and offers hope to hundreds of patients in the valley, bringing much-needed relief to the people.

Prof. (Dr.) Sheikh Sajad Ahmad, Head of the Department of Ophthalmology, led the team of experts in performing the complex procedures.

He expressed gratitude to Principal of SKIMS MC, Prof. (Dr.) Fazal Qadir Parray, for his unwavering support in enabling the department to achieve this feat.

“This achievement marks a new era in eye care at our institution and brings hope to patients suffering from corneal blindness,” Prof. Sajad said.

Principal SKIMS MC Prof. (Dr.) Fazal Q. Parray called it a “remarkable accomplishment” that will greatly benefit underprivileged patients in need of advanced eye care.

Corneal Transplantation Services officially commenced on June 26, 2025, under the leadership of Prof. (Dr.) Sheikh Sajad Ahmad, with active contributions from Prof. (Dr.) Imtiyaz Ahmad, Dr. Nusrat Shaheen, and Dr. Wasim Rashid.

The launch follows the department’s recent acquisition of The Human Organ Transplant Act (THOTA) License for undertaking corneal transplant surgeries in blind patients, which authorizes it to conduct corneal transplant surgeries regularly.

The blind patients in Kashmir valley impacted by various corneal diseases will be highly benefited and will be rendered seamless services. This is the second government medical college in Kashmir after GMC Srinagar that has the THOTA license.

The HoD said the license is meant for patients with corneal blindness. “The facility will help decongest GMC Srinagar, reducing patient wait times. After cataracts, corneal blindness is the most common condition we handle, and this facility will provide much-needed relief to patients,” he said.

The HoD said there is still a lack of awareness among people regarding the donation of corneal tissue after death. “If people become aware of this, it will help in obtaining corneal tissue locally, reducing the need to source it from outside Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Doctors said this will undoubtedly go a long way in mitigating the sufferings of poor blind patients. They said corneal surgeries have a high successful rate and this is a big achievement for the department, where such patients will now be treated successfully.

Pertinently, any hospital or department dealing with human organ transplants must have a license to conduct these procedures and it is granted based on the availability of trained faculty and high-end infrastructure.

Prof. Sajad further acknowledged the support and vision of Prof. (Dr.) M. Ashraf Ganie, Director SKIMS, and Prof. (Dr.) Fazal Q. Parray, Principal SKIMS MC, for their role in making this service a reality.

“These surgeries provide new hope to those rendered blind due to corneal diseases. For many, it is the first opportunity to see the world again with their own eyes,” Prof. Sajad said.

He said that the department remains committed to offering comprehensive eye care services, including Phaco cataract surgeries, glaucoma treatment, retinal diagnostics and surgeries, and oculoplasty procedures.

Additionally, SKIMS MC is the only government hospital in the region providing free collagen cross-linking treatment for keratoconus, aimed at preventing disease progression.