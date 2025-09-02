Contraband Substance Recovered in Shopian, One Booked: Police

Follow us on

Continuing its drive against the drug menace, Shopian Police on Tuesday said that it recovered a huge quantity of contraband substance from a residential house in Urpora Nagbal area of Zainapora.

Shopian Police in a statement issued to GNS said that acting on specific input, a team from Police Station Zainapora accompanied by an Executive Magistrate raided the house of one Bilal Ahmad Sheikh, son of Mohd Shaban Sheikh, resident of Urpora Nagbal.

“During search, 48 charas sticks weighing around 3.842 kilograms were recovered from the said house,” the spokesperson said, adding that a case under FIR No. 62/2025 under relevant sections of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Zainapora and further investigation taken up.

The operation, as per police, was led by SDPO Zainapora Shri Waseem Ahmad (JKPS) under the overall supervision of SSP Shopian Shri Anayat Ali Chowdhary (IPS).

Police has urged citizens to extend cooperation in eradicating the drug menace and share any related information on PCR Shopian helpline number 9596768831. “Identity of informers will be kept confidential,” SSP Shopian assured.(GNS)