Continuous rainfall swells Vishow Nallah, danger mark surpassed

Residents shifted to safer places

Agencies
With water levels continuing to rise, the Vishow Nallah at Khudwani in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district crossed the danger mark on Wednesday, prompting authorities to begin evacuating people living nearby, officials said.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the water level of the Vishow Nallah crossed both the flood declaration level and the danger mark this morning.

The official said that it continues to rain in south Kashmir, and the district administration, along with J&K Police, has rescued people living near the Nallah and shifted them to safer locations—(KNO)

