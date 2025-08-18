Constable Suspended After Allegedly Thrashing VDG Member In Doda

Superintendent of Police Doda on Monday suspended a constable after he had allegedly thrashed a Village Defense Guard member in Doda district.

In a handout to GNS, the police said that taking strong note of the alleged misconduct involving SgCt. Mohd Zia of Police Post Premnagar — particularly the alleged thrashing of a Village Defence Group (VDG) member — the Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Sandeep Mehta (JKPS), has taken immediate and firm action.

The police spokesman further stated that SgCt. Mohd Zia has been placed under suspension with immediate effect and attached to District Police Lines (DPL) pending further proceedings. A departmental enquiry has been ordered, and a senior officer has been appointed as the enquiry officer to investigate the incident comprehensively. The enquiry report is to be submitted within a fortnight.

In addition, the conduct of the then SHO Police Station Thathri, DySP (P) Afeer Jaleel, will also be thoroughly examined as part of the enquiry. The enquiry officer has been directed to assess his role and submit specific findings for further necessary action.

It is reiterated that the matter is under active consideration by the District Police, and any individual found involved in wrongdoing shall be dealt with strictly as per the law, reads the statement.(GNS)