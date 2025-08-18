Breaking

Constable Suspended After Allegedly Thrashing VDG Member In Doda

Agencies
Agencies
2 Min Read

Superintendent of Police Doda on Monday suspended a constable after he had allegedly thrashed a Village Defense Guard member in Doda district.

In a handout to GNS, the police said that taking strong note of the alleged misconduct involving SgCt. Mohd Zia of Police Post Premnagar — particularly the alleged thrashing of a Village Defence Group (VDG) member — the Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Sandeep Mehta (JKPS), has taken immediate and firm action.

The police spokesman further stated that SgCt. Mohd Zia has been placed under suspension with immediate effect and attached to District Police Lines (DPL) pending further proceedings. A departmental enquiry has been ordered, and a senior officer has been appointed as the enquiry officer to investigate the incident comprehensively. The enquiry report is to be submitted within a fortnight.

In addition, the conduct of the then SHO Police Station Thathri, DySP (P) Afeer Jaleel, will also be thoroughly examined as part of the enquiry. The enquiry officer has been directed to assess his role and submit specific findings for further necessary action.

It is reiterated that the matter is under active consideration by the District Police, and any individual found involved in wrongdoing shall be dealt with strictly as per the law, reads the statement.(GNS)

ARTO, Anantnag visits Khiram Dargah, reviews transport facilities to devotees
Indian roads will be comparable to America in another 2 years: Nitin Gadkari
“Change policy, take strong steps”: J&K Deputy CM to security grid
Delegations from Senior Leaders call on JDU Party President to inform him about the public issues
Rains lash plains in J&K, Gulmarg receives fresh snowfall
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article European leaders to join Zelenskyy for Washington talks with Trump on Ukraine peace
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

European leaders to join Zelenskyy for Washington talks with Trump on Ukraine peace
Breaking World
Air India flight aborts takeoff in Kochi due to technical snag; MPs on board share ordeal
Breaking National
5 children among 7 dead in twin cloudbursts in Kathua dist
Top Stories
LG, CMbriefs Amit Shah on rescue &relief operations
Top Stories