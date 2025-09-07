“Conspiracy by JKNC, Congress to put Kashmir on back foot…”: BJP MP Gulam Ali Khatana on Hazratbal incident

Follow us on

BJP MP Gulam Ali Khatana on Sunday strongly condemned the recent incident where a mob allegedly tarnished the national emblem at the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar.

He accused the National Conference and Congress of orchestrating the incident to malign Kashmir’s image. He claimed these parties have historically exploited Muslims in the name of religious politics, urging the Muslim community to maintain balance in their thoughts and emotions.

“Congress, National Conference, and regional parties of Kashmir have caused a lot of harm to Muslims in the name of Muslims. Muslims should maintain balance in their intellect and emotions. Breaking it by miscreants is a conspiracy by the National Conference and Congress to put Kashmir on the back foot…,” said Gulam Ali Khatana.

Khatana criticised J-K CM Omar Abdullah’s statement on the issue, suggesting that Abdullah’s comments were an attempt to mislead the public. He clarified that the national emblem was installed outside the shrine’s prayer hall as part of the renovation project, which the government funded. Therefore, it was necessary to include the national emblem as a symbol of transparency.

“Was the national emblem inside or outside the shrine? It was outside. Wherever government money is spent, you can install the national emblem with the permission of that department, and it is necessary for every person to respect it…,” added Khatana.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday questioned the use of the national emblem on the plaque of the renovated Hazratbal Shrine, adding that he has never seen it used at any religious places.

He emphasised that government emblems are only used at government functions, not in religious places such as mosques, Dargahs, Temples, or Gurdwaras.

“The first question is whether the symbol should have been etched on the foundation stone. I have never seen the emblem being used in any religious place. So, what was the compulsion to have the symbol on the stone at Hazratbal Shrine? What was the need to put up the stone? Was just work not enough?” Omar Abdullah said.

A controversy erupted at the revered Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar when a mob vandalised the Ashoka Emblem on the foundation stone, sparking a heated debate about national symbols and religious sentiments.

A viral video had surfaced showing a mob defacing the national emblem inscribed on the foundation stone of the shrine, which is undergoing reconstruction and redevelopment under the Waqf Board.

The Hazratbal Shrine is a revered religious site in Srinagar, housing the holy relic of the Prophet Mohammad.(ANI)